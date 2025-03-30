AEW star Mercedes Moné publicly refuses to face current champion who debuted at the age of 11

The undefeated streak of Mercedes Moné in AEW is now one notch away from hitting the 20-win mark. The polarizing grappler is busy as a fighting triple champion but stays focused on securing a fourth title. Amid a new war with Athena, Mercedes is still juggling other potential challengers and has reacted to a surprise call-out.

Ad

The CEO has been the AEW TBS Champion for 309 days, NJPW Strong Women's Champion for 274 days, and today she's celebrating 85 days as Undisputed British Women's Champion, which includes the SWE Queen of Southside and the RevPro British Women's Championships. One familiar face is looking to take one of Moné's belts to become a dual champion herself: AZM. Mercedes and AZM have shared the ring once as the former Sasha Banks of WWE retained the IWGP Women's Championship at Sakura Genesis in April 2023, against AZM and Hazuki.

Ad

Trending

The High Speed Bomb Girl is the current Artist of Stardom Champion with Starlight Kid and Miyu Amasaki. After debuting at age 11, AZM has made her name as a fan-favorite six-time champion. After Neo Genesis defeated HATE today in Tokyo, the 22-year-old challenged Mercedes for her NJPW gold. Moné responded with three words:

"Oh hell naw," Mercedes Moné wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moné's next NJPW defense is expected for Resurgence on May 9, previously rumored to be against Mina Shirakawa. With Mina booked for NJPW Windy City Riot on April 11, and AZM in town for a signing, Mina vs. AZM in a #1 contender's match is speculated, unless they go with a Triple-Threat at Resurgence.

AEW star Mercedes Moné attacked after her match at Collision

AEW is moving forward with the rumored champion vs. champion match between Athena and Mercedes Moné. The current AEW TBS Champion is hoping to add the ROH Women's World Championship to her collection.

Ad

The CEO retained on last week's AEW Dynamite against Billie Starkz, Athena's protege and tag team partner. This week's Collision episode saw Mercedes win a quick non-title match over Robyn Renegade, but after the match, she was confronted by The War Goddess. Athena ducked a cheap shot and decked Mercedes, then inadvertently dropped Robyn as she checked on the triple champion.

Moné and Athena have never worked a singles bout, but did share the WWE ring on 43 occasions, and were on the same side in more than 35 of those matches. The last TV match they worked together came during RAW on December 28, 2018, as Moon and The Boss 'N' Hug Connection defeated The Riott Squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback