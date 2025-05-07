AEW star Mercedes Mone put on notice; massive rematch teased

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been put on notice regarding her TBS Championship and a massive rematch has been teased. The fans will be eagerly waiting for this to happen.

Mercedes Mone is one of the most celebrated TBS Champions in the company’s history. She has defeated numerous stars in the roster to retain that title time and time again and it does not look like she will lose it anytime soon.

She earned that title when she beat Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing last year. Since then, Willow has not been in the title picture. However, while appearing as a guest on the MuscleManMalcolm podcast, Willow laid down the gauntlet to Mone. She said:

“If you think about it, like I was TBS Champ for a month, I do not feel fulfilled. I want to get it back. So, Mercedes is definitely on the radar.” [H/T - Fightful]

AEW star Willow Nightingale also wants the Ring of Honor Title

In the same interview, AEW star Willow Nightingale also revealed her plans to go after the Ring of Honor Championship which is currently being held by Athena.

Nightingale said that the ROH Title is one thing that has evaded her previously and that she wants to win it. She said:

“The Ring of Honor Women's Champion was something that was always something that kind of like, something that kind of like, evaded me. Roxanne [Perez], who was Rok-C at the time, had it; I tried to beat her. That didn't work. I tried to beat Mercedes [Martinez] to win, it didn't work. So, I do not have a good streak. I do not have a good record when it comes to the Ring of Honor Women's Championship. So, that's also something that I'm like, 'It would be really nice to feel that and finally, one day, get it.'”

It will be interesting to see how the AEW star will go about her business now that she has revealed her plans.

