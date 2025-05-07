AEW star Mercedes Moné sends a four-word message after Becky Lynch's dig at her and Bayley

Mercedes Moné is one of the top female stars in the world of professional wrestling right now. Recently, in an interview, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch took a dig at Moné and her best friend, Bayley. The TBS Champion has now sent a message on X.

On WWE's RAW Recap podcast, Lynch said Bayley was probably paying 100 dollars a month to text The CEO. The Man was referring to Moné's new texting service, which allowed fans to chat with her for a monthly fee. The Irishwoman also claimed that Bayley lacked the competitive edge to remain a top WWE Superstar.

Lynch's remarks about Mercedes Moné and The Role Model went viral on social media. Before this week's Dynamite, Moné sent the following message on X:

"I’m so thankful [red heart emoji]," Moné wrote.

Lynch recently made her return to WWE and is now set to face Lyra Valkyria at Backlash 2025 for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Before WrestleMania Saturday, The Man assaulted Bayley to take her spot in the Women's Tag Team Title match.

Becky Lynch took shots at Mercedes Moné and Bayley's friendship

Becky Lynch appeared on this week's RAW to confront her Backlash opponent, Lyra Valkyria, but was ultimately laid out by her. The Man also revealed that she attacked Bayley to replace her as Valkyria's partner at WrestleMania.

After RAW, Lynch appeared on WWE's RAW Recap podcast and continued to insult her Backlash opponent. She also criticized Bayley while indirectly making fun of her best friend Mercedes Moné's private texting service for fans.

"This isn't show friends. This is show business. Bayley is so confused about this. She's probably paying $100 a month to her best friend [Moné] to text her," Lynch said. [34:40 - 34:53]

It's always nice to see Lynch remain in character outside the ring. Fans are assuming that this angle will lead to Bayley returning at Backlash to help Valkyria retain her gold against The Man.

