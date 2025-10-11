AEW star Mercedes Moné suddenly changes her name following another title win

Mercedes Moné is one of the most dominant female stars of all time on the All Elite Wrestling roster. She recently made history by winning her 10th Championship belt at the BodySlam Wrestling event. Following her major win, the CEO suddenly changed her name on her official X account.Mone is currently reigning as the TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling. Along with that, she now holds nine other Championships which puts a total of 10 Championships under her name. She won her 10th title belt recently after defeating Aliss Ink for the BodySlam Women's Championship at the promotion's latest event. Following her historic win, Moné took to X to give herself a new name. She asked the fans to call her &quot;Último Moné&quot; after the win along with other nicknames like &quot;10 Belts Moné&quot; and &quot;GOAT&quot;. She also changed the name of her official X account to the new name she gave herself following the win.&quot;You can call me; Último Moné; CEO; GOAT; 10 belts Moné; 🤑&quot; she wrote.It will be interesting to see what's next for Mercedes Moné now that she holds 10 different titles at the same time.Mercedes Moné is set to compete for another Championship soonAfter making history by winning her 10th Championship belt, the CEO still doesn't seem to stop. She is scheduled to compete for her 11th Championship belt at the upcoming WPW Rumble in the Burt event.Mercedes Moné is scheduled to face the current WPW Women's Champion Jody Threat for the Championship at the upcoming show. If she wins this match, Moné will be holding 11 Championship titles together. Despite the high stakes, Moné still seems to be the favourite to win this match.Fans are excited to see if Moné can add another belt to her ever growing collection of Championships.