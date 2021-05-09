AEW star Miro fires shots at Sting and Darby Allin on Twitter 

Miro has sent a stern warning to Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin ahead of the upcoming AEW Dynamite, where he'll get a shot at Allin's title.

Darby Allin had tweeted that he's hoping to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained during the attack by Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page on this week's AEW: Blood and Guts.

Miro responded to the tweet by stating that he shouldn't be living in denial. He further wrote that Allin should ask Sting about his chances, and if The Icon wants to protect the TNT Champion, it means his prospects are negligible.

Check out Miro and Allin's exchange here.

"Denial will get you hurt bad. Ask emo face-paint Daddy Sting if you can win. If he wants to protect you he’ll tell you it’s over too," tweeted Miro.

The Bulgarian star is keen on capturing his first singles gold in AEW after working as Kip Sabian's best man since his debut in September 2020. Miro finally ended his association with Sabian by brutally attacking him on AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks ago.

Next week's AEW Dynamite boasts a loaded card

Apart from the aforementioned clash, AEW has booked a few more must-see encounters for the upcoming Dynamite.

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels). If the challengers come up short, they'll dissolve their tag team for good.

IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley will put his title on the line against former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yuji Nagata. Finally, Orange Cassidy and PAC will battle to determine the challenger for AEW Champion Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing.

