AEW star Miro issues a challenge to TNT Champion Darby Allin 

Miro has finally embarked upon a singles run in AEW, and he has set his sights on championship gold.

During this week's Blood and Guts episode of AEW Dynamite, the Bulgarian star made his intentions clear and laid out the challenge to TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Since his AEW debut, Miro has been associated with Kip Sabian, playing the role of best man. Though the two were an entertaining duo, fans wanted to see a dominant version of the former WWE star.

Their relationship turned sour after they lost to Best Friends in an Arcade Anarchy match a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

It led to Miro's brutal attack on Sabian last week to end their association for good.

Allin will put his TNT Championship on the line next week against Miro, and the two could steal the show.

While Allin has successfully conquered all the challengers for his title, the Bulgarian star is arguably his toughest opponent yet.

There's every possibility that fans could see a squash match next week. It would instantly put Miro over as a monster and force Allin to climb his way back on top as an underdog, a role that suits him best.

Darby Allin was brutalized by Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page on this week's AEW Dynamite

One of the best segments of this week's special edition of AEW Dynamite was Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page beating down Darby Allin.

When Sky and Page were being interviewed backstage, the TNT Champion came from behind and attacked the duo.

However, the numbers game proved to be too much for Allin as Sky and Page brutalized the TNT Champion and threw him down the concrete steps.

It's still not clear if Allin will be in a position to defend his title match next week, though the match is official.

