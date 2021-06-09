AEW star Miro responds to bold claim by his upcoming opponent

AEW star Miro has slowly cemented his position as the top guy in the promotion. After defending his TNT title against Dante Martin and Lance Archer, the Bulgarian star has become an unstoppable force. His next title defense will take place next week against Evil Uno of the Dark Order.

Initially, AEW President Tony Khan granted this title opportunity to John Silver as a birthday gift. However, Silver declared he's still not physically cleared to compete in the ring and passed the opportunity on to his stablemate Evil Uno.

Taking to Twitter, Evil Uno predicted that he would soon become the new TNT champion.

"Evil Uno will become TNT Champion 3 days from now."

His tweet did not sit well with Miro. The TNT champion responded to his tweet by asking him to leave his mask at home as he wants to see the look of fear in his eyes.

"Can you leave your mask at home? I like seeing people’s faces at the exact moment they realize, “Miro’s gonna kill you…."

It's worth noting that this will be Evil Uno's first singles match with the company. He has only competed in tag team matches so far. It will be interesting to see how he performs against a monster like Miro.

The stacked card for this week's AEW Dynamite

Last week on #AEWDynamite @ScorpioSky & @OfficialEGO issued a challenge to @DarbyAllin to face them in a tag team match with anyone but @Sting. This Friday #AEWDynamite airs at 10/9c on @tntdrama, we'll have an announcement from Allin and Sting! Who will Darby pick to team with? pic.twitter.com/uA2NVPm11X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2021

AEW will once again air its upcoming Dynamite on Friday. The company has already announced a few exciting matches and segments for this week.

Apart from Miro's TNT title defense, Christian Cage will be in action against Angelico. Hangman Page will team up with Dark Order's '10' to take on Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs of team Taz.

The Young Bucks will team up with Brandon Culter to take on PAC, Penta, and Eddie Kingston in a six-man tag team match. AEW star Darby Allin will appear alongside Sting to announce the name of the new partner.

And last but not least, Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement with Tony Khan.

What are you most looking forward to on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comment section below.

