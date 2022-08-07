AEW star Miro seemingly suggests he “had it better” in WWE

Following a recent tweet Miro liked, the wrestling world has been speculating if the AEW star suggested that he was better off in WWE.

Miro went by the name of Rusev during his time with WWE and won the United States Championship thrice. He was one of the most underutilized stars in the promotion, especially during his 'Rusev Day' run alongside Aiden English (AKA Matthew Rehwoldt), where he got immensely over as a babyface.

The All Elite star recently reacted to this past week's Rampage clash between Jon Moxley and Mance Warner. In a tweet, he asked who the latter was in a somewhat sarcastic way, which fans picked up on in the comments section.

Miro himself liked one particular comment, which read:

"Are you still in AEW? Seems you had it better in WWE."

Miro liked the comment suggesting that he was better off in WWE

Miro appears to feud with Malakai Black after the latter delivered a faceful of black mist to the former during the four-way match to crown the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door.

Do wrestling fans think Miro was better off in AEW or WWE?

Suggesting that any wrestler is better off in a rival promotion is always a firestarter for discussion among fans.

Therefore, the suggestion that Miro was better off in WWE sparked an almost unanimous response from fans who felt the claim to be untrue.

As shown below, various users made their feelings known on the matter in varying degrees.

Blazer #ImWithProWrestling @blazer096 @patricktheheel @Djdavdas @adammahogany @ToBeMiro Respectfully disagree. Rusev with lana was better than redeemer and i ain't even talking about when rusev day was popping @patricktheheel @Djdavdas @adammahogany @ToBeMiro Respectfully disagree. Rusev with lana was better than redeemer and i ain't even talking about when rusev day was popping

Davin J @Djdavdas @adammahogany @ToBeMiro he’s literally had the same run. his long us title reign is the same as his long tnt title reign in value. His second us championship win was short. so in terms of championships his aew run is already better and in terms of both runs he’s only been in aew 2 years so we’ll wait @adammahogany @ToBeMiro he’s literally had the same run. his long us title reign is the same as his long tnt title reign in value. His second us championship win was short. so in terms of championships his aew run is already better and in terms of both runs he’s only been in aew 2 years so we’ll wait

flores @bflores_19 @adammahogany @ToBeMiro You crazy if you think he had it better in WWE. @adammahogany @ToBeMiro You crazy if you think he had it better in WWE. 💀

As mentioned earlier, Miro captured the US Championship three times during his time with WWE. His first reign lasted 146 days, the second one was 126, and the third reign was of 40 days. In AEW, he won the TNT Title and held it for 140 days.

Do you think Miro was better off in WWE? Should he be featured more often in AEW's weekly programming? Let us know in the comments section below.

