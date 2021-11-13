"I love my brothers in WWE" - AEW star Miro sends a heartfelt message to his former colleagues

AEW star Miro spoke to Metro.co.uk ahead of tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view, sharing what he thinks of his colleagues from WWE.

The former powerlifter signed with WWE developmental in 2010 and won the United States Championship thrice in the promotion until his release last year. Miro is also a former TNT Champion in AEW.

During the interview, the former WWE Superstar briefly discussed his relationship with his former colleagues, detailing how deep their brotherhood went, and opening up about their experience in Saudi Arabia where some of the return flights faced long delays:

"I love my brothers in WWE, don’t get me wrong. All of these guys are my brothers. We fought with them, we went to war with them, we were in Saudi Arabia on a plane with them, we were all these things, unpleasant, with them. Together, we were locked up like a family. So, you have to love these guys – and I do love these guys. When you’re on the road, you gotta support each other. It’s gotta come through either your faith, through God, or through your boys," said Miro.

Miro on his match against Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear

The former TNT Champion will face Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear in the final of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Miro was a late replacement for Jon Moxley in the semis. He beat Orange Cassidy in the semi-final to earn the chance to face Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear.

Miro @ToBeMiro The tournament has been redeemed. @bryandanielson will be too. The tournament has been redeemed. @bryandanielson will be too.

Regarding a chance to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship, Miro spoke about his God pushing him and what he hoped to achieve:

"I mean, God is always pushing me of course, and I wanna take care of my family. I want to be faithful to God. I don’t think God was gonna put me here just to leave me halfway there. So, unless I become on top of the world I’m going to think my mission is probably a failure," said Miro.

The winner of the World Title Eliminator will get a shot at the AEW World Championship against the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page.

