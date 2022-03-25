"It’s already been leaked several times" - AEW star MJF addresses WWE rumors 

MJF has never been shy about being open to joining WWE once his contract with AEW expires in 2024. The Salt of the Earth once again reiterated that he will go where the money lies.

Friedman has quickly become one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. His mic and in-ring work have been exemplary throughout his run with the company. Some of the most memorable moments and feuds in All Elite Wrestling history have involved the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, MJF admitted that he is aware of WWE's interest in him but because of legal obligations, he cannot go into detail. He finished by saying that there is a frontrunner, which is one most people would not expect.

“Again, I know for a fact. It’s already been leaked several times,” MJF stated. “And even if it wasn’t leaked, I would have known. But legally, I cannot discuss why. I will be wherever the money is,” he said. “I am leaning, but I can’t say which way, but I’m certainly leaning. There is a frontrunner, and I’m not quite sure it’s the one people would expect, but yes, there is a frontrunner.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

What a pleasure it was to finally speak to the salt of the earth, @The_MJF We talked:* how he became the best heel in wrestling* his upcoming free agency* interest from WWE* Cody leaving* trying out for Tough Enough* Punk feudAnd more! Enjoy!

MJF delivered a strong promo on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow finally betrayed MJF when he handed the Dynamite Diamond Ring to CM Punk during the dog collar match between the Second City Saint and the former MLW star at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The ring helped CM Punk inflict defeat on Friedman.

Wardlow then went on to deliver a promo on AEW Dynamite after winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match. He officially dissociated himself from the Pinnacle. MJF responded in the latest episode of the Wednesday night show.

The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner stated that Wardlow was still under contract and would have to follow whatever MJF asked him to do. Wardlow was then held back by numerous guards as Friedman continued to berate him.

