"We are no longer getting compared" - AEW star MJF explains why Miz comparisons have stopped

The Miz and AEW star MJF have been compared on multiple occasions ever since CM Punk called the former MLW star a 'less famous Miz' on AEW Dynamite. MJF addressed those comparisons in a recent interview.

MJF has stated on numerous occasions that he has a lot of respect and admiration for the Miz. The former WWE champion has reciprocated by praising Friedman in the past.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the Salt of the Earth explained that the comparisons happened because he and The Miz are two of the greatest talents in terms of making fans feel something:

"The reason that we compare LeBron James to Michael Jordan is because why? Michael Jordan was the best. And that's me giving a huge, huge, huge congratulatory, you know, to the Miz, because for the longest time he was one of the guys that did what? Made you feel something. So I understand why that happened," said Friedman. (50:01)

However, MJF noted that the comparisons have stopped lately, and believes it's because he's now surpassed The Miz and every other talent in the industry:

"It's not happening anymore because now I am head and shoulders above the rest. I respect Miz like no other. I don't know if you've seen this, but Miz complimented me very highly in an interview. I complimented him very highly back, because he's incredible. But we are no longer getting compared, and I appreciate that, because that means that I gave people no choice but to uncross their arms, go on their keyboards and write 'F***, I don't like MJF, but he's damn good.'" (50:23)

MJF is out for revenge after his recent loss at AEW Revolution

MJF and CM Punk were involved in one of the best feuds in AEW history. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner became the first person to inflict a loss on the Straight Edge star in All Elite Wrestling. What's more, he did that in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

However, in their rematch at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, the Second City Saint emerged victorious in a brutal Dog Collar match. Friedman's former enforcer Wardlow played a part in helping Punk gain the victory that night.

Now MJF is out for revenge. The Salt of the Earth recently cost Mr. Mayhem his chance to win the TNT Championship, and the tension between these two former partners looks ready to explode.

Friedman has also promised that he will eventually get back at CM Punk, but for now, it looks like he and Wardlow have plenty of business to settle.

