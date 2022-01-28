"I look forward to possibly meeting up with him" - AEW star MJF heaps praise on top RAW Superstar; teases WWE move

AEW star MJF is a big fan of The Miz, as he termed the WWE RAW Superstar one of the "greatest" professional wrestlers of all time.

There have been plenty of comparisons between The Salt of the Earth and the former WWE Champion, with the former's rival, CM Punk, going as far as to call him a "less famous Miz" on live TV.

In a recent interview, The Miz addressed the comparisons between him and the AEW star, saying that MJF is doing great things at still a relatively young 25.

Responding to him, The Pinnacle tweeted that The Miz was one of the "greatest" of all time and that he was looking forward to meeting him. Check out MJF's tweet below:

"Miz is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. I look forward to possibly meeting up with him down the road….." tweeted MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



I look forward to possibly meeting up with him down the road….. Fightful Wrestling @Fightful The Miz: I Don't Think MJF Wants To Be Me, He Wants To Be An Original; He's Doing A Great Job dlvr.it/SHvtbB The Miz: I Don't Think MJF Wants To Be Me, He Wants To Be An Original; He's Doing A Great Job dlvr.it/SHvtbB Miz is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.I look forward to possibly meeting up with him down the road….. twitter.com/fightful/statu… Miz is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.I look forward to possibly meeting up with him down the road….. twitter.com/fightful/statu…

With his latest tweet, the AEW star yet again teased a potential move to WWE by sharing his desire to meet The Miz soon.

MJF's contract with All Elite Wrestling expires in 2024, after which a bidding war between Vince McMahon's promotion and Tony Khan's company could begin to secure his services.

MJF is gearing up for the biggest match of his AEW career next week

On this week's AEW Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth finally announced that he would square off against CM Punk at next Wednesday's edition of the show. MJF promised to force his rival to retire after defeating him.

Following this, he and his Pinnacle stablemates brutalized The Second City Saint to build momentum ahead of the dream match. But it's worth noting that the bout emanates from Chicago, CM Punk's hometown, meaning hardly anyone would be rooting for Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The Nu Geekz @TheNuGeekz #AEW That MJF/CM Punk segment is PEAK professional wrestling meets sports entertainment. 5 star quality! That MJF/CM Punk segment is PEAK professional wrestling meets sports entertainment. 5 star quality! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #AEW https://t.co/62hEAR7cXS

Whatever the case, fans can expect a heated outing from the two performers, given how personal their rivalry has become.

What do you make of the comparisons between The Miz and MJF? Sound off in the comments section below.

