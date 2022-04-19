"I’ll never have to look at his stupid face again" - AEW star MJF sends a heated message to 34-year old performer 

MJF recently took a major shot at his rival and former Pinnacle stablemate, Wardlow, ahead of the latter's match on AEW Dynamite.

On last week's edition of the Wednesday night show, Mr. Mayhem cost The Salt of the Earth his match against Captain Shawn Dean via countout. It was the second time MJF lost to Dean in a one-on-one bout. Visibly furious, the Pinnacle leader later revealed in a backstage segment that he had handpicked The Butcher to teach Wardlow a lesson at this week's Dynamite.

A few hours back, MJF took to Twitter to claim that The Butcher would chop Wardlow into pieces on Wednesday night and that he'll never have to look at his face ever again.

"Butcher is going to chop this little piggy up and I’ll never have to look at his stupid face again," tweeted MJF.

Check out the AEW star's tweet below:

Though the Andrade Family Office member is a force to be reckoned with, considering AEW is building Wardlow as the company's next big babyface, it's safe to say the latter is the favorite to win. Fans can also expect MJF to be lurking around and possibly even interfering during the match.

Bully Ray is a fan of the MJF-Wardlow feud in AEW

A few days back, the WWE Hall of Famer lavished praise on how All Elite Wrestling has booked the rivalry between MJF and Wardlow. Bully Ray stated on the Busted Open podcast that Mr. Mayhem's weekly appearances on Dynamite have been 'Austin-esque,' with fans reacting strongly to the chaos he creates by beating up security.

"They are pushing Wardlow the right way. Week after week after week of Austin-esque appearances where you can invest yourself into him more and more. Now, we're panning to the back during MJF segments or MJF matches and we're seeing people laid out and all of a sudden, people are popping. Because they know Wardlow is in the house. "

𓆩 punker 𓆪 #ProtectTransKids @ratedrmessiah In my opinion, Wardlow should squash MJF at Double or Nothing.



MJF takes a 2-4 month break then comes back as an even more savage heel and makes his way up the rankings to dethrone Hangman at Revolution 2023.



Thoughts? In my opinion, Wardlow should squash MJF at Double or Nothing.MJF takes a 2-4 month break then comes back as an even more savage heel and makes his way up the rankings to dethrone Hangman at Revolution 2023.Thoughts? https://t.co/ZX2JvqDXWv

With Double or Nothing 2022 just over a month away, there's a possibility that a match between MJF and Wardlow could materialize for the pay-per-view.

Do you think Wardlow would have it easy against The Butcher on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava