"Waiting for a challenge" - AEW star MJF gets called out by top superstar from another promotion

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF, has been called out by Great O-Khan from New Japan Pro Wrestling. During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Friedman praised O-Khan, while claiming that he isn't a fan of NJPW.

Taking to Twitter, O-Khan put The Salt of the Earth on notice. The NJPW star wrote that he will be in the US from April 10th to 16th. The United Empire member questioned if anyone dared to step up to him, especially the AEW Superstar.

O-Khan wrote on Twitter:

"I am in the USA from April 10th to 16th. But I am free from the 11th to the 15th. Is there anyone in USA who has the courage? Is there an organization that can fight me? Waiting for a challenge. Especially #AEW's MJF."

In response to O-Khan's tweet, Friedman claimed that the former was the only superstar from NJPW who was worth a "damn." The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring holder also made a job offer to O-Khan.

MJF wrote:

"You’re the only one from your company who’s worth a damn. I’ve got a job opening. Hit me up if you wanna make some real money."

O-Khan also had a response for the AEW star, as he replied:

"Thank you for your biggest compliment. I'm going to hit you in gratitude."

What did MJF say about New Japan Pro Wrestling?

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Maxwell Jacob Friedman claimed that he keeps track of every promotion except New Japan Pro Wrestling. The AEW star noted that he wasn't a fan of NJPW's style.

"I watch everything. I see everything and I watch everything, except New Japan. New Japan sucks. It's just the sh**s. There's some guys there that are cool, like I think the Great-O-Khan is kind of cool. But yeah, not my thing. Goes back to the move thing, they're just cracking each other in the skull over and over again. They're just dummies. Concussions are real." (H/T: Fightful)

The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner is currently feuding against his former Pinnacle stablemate, Wardlow. Friedman recently cost Wardlow his opportunity to win the TNT Championship.

