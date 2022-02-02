AEW star MJF makes a bold statement ahead of CM Punk clash

After months of anticipation, CM Punk and Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF, will go one on one in the ring on AEW Dynamite. The Salt of the Earth took to Twitter to make a very bold claim ahead of the bout.

The duo had multiple verbal altercations over the past few weeks where they have taken varying degrees of digs at each other. However, before getting to MJF, Punk had to defeat Wardlow and "The Chairman" Shawn Spears.

In his tweet ahead of the clash, MJF claimed he would beat the Best in the World in his hometown of Chicago.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I’m going to beat your hero in his hometown. I’m going to beat your hero in his hometown.

Punk is still undefeated in AEW and has had received massive support from his hometown, be it his Money in the Bank 2011 victory or All Elite debut.

It will be a mind-blowing sight to see if MJF manages to defeat Punk, be it a clean finish or a controversial one.

Where does AEW take this rivalry from here?

One can estimate that this will not be the only encounter CM Punk and MJF have in the ring. Surely they will face each other multiple times in the near future.

But how can Tony Khan take this forward? Will there be matches with different stipulations? Perhaps a Street Fight, maybe a Steel Cage match to keep Wardlow and Shawn Spears out of the equation, or what if Wardlow turns on MJF?

The CM Punk vs. MJF rivalry is one of the greatest feuds in pro wrestling today. Hopefully, we will get excellent matches and brilliant promos from these two till the end of this program.

What are your expectations from CM Punk vs. MJF on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments below.

