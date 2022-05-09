"Dumb Skank" - AEW star MJF pokes fun at his mom on Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day in the US today, and AEW star MJF has used that as an excuse to throw some shade towards his own mother.

During his time in AEW, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has cemented himself as one of the greatest heels of this generation. He has played the ultimate villain for heroes such as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin, crafting compelling tales supplemented with great in-ring product.

The Long Islander separates himself from the pack as a heel who behaves as such outside AEW, in fan interactions and on social media. But even someone as close to MJF as his mother isn't immune to his outbursts, as he couldn't resist poking fun at her in the Tweet below:

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I’d say happy Mother’s Day but my mom is a dumb skank. I’d say happy Mother’s Day but my mom is a dumb skank.

Neither MJF nor his mom refrain from running each other down when they have the chance. Nina Friedman, for example, can be found on Twitter agreeing with fans who are backing Wardlow against the Salt of the Earth.

MJF will set the terms for his match with Wardlow this week on AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow and MJF will come face-to-face in the ring for the first time since engaging in their bitter feud.

After failing to keep the Wardog away from Dynamite's venues, Friedman called in three hired guns to take Mr. Mayhem out. Now that all of them have fallen prey to the Powerbomb Symphony, MJF has confirmed that they will have a match to settle their differences once and for all.

As is usually stipulated when someone wants to get their hands on MJF, there will be terms and conditions set beforehand. MJF previously forced Cody Rhodes to endure both a cage match with Wardlow and 10 lashes with a belt prior to their Revolution clash. After that, Chris Jericho was forced to undertake the Five Labors of Jericho in their feud.

Fans will have to wait until Dynamite to hear the terms MJF will set for Wardlow. It's likely that Shawn Spears will factor in somewhere as the only Pinnacle member ready to stand against the Wardog.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell