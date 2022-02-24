"I am a proud Mom"- MJF receives massive praise from his mother for his heartfelt promo on AEW Dynamite this week

The long-running rivalry between MJF and CM Punk took a massive turn this week when Friedman delivered a powerful, tear-filled promo. In just eight minutes, The Salt of the Earth flipped his rivalry with Punk upside down ahead of their highly-anticipated Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution.

Max told a story about facing anti-semetism and bullying in his high school days. He revealed that pro wrestling was his only escape from those hardships and professed his admiration for CM Punk. He claimed he was heartbroken when The Straight Edge Superstar walked away from wrestling in 2014.

Friedman's promo sparked a massive stir on social media, with fans and veterans alike showering love and support on the 25-year-old.

MJF's mother, Nina Friedman, also appears to have watched the heartfelt speech. In a tweet, Nina expressed how proud she felt as a mother after watching her son's inspirational promo:

"Wowww Max….. I started to lose hope that you would ever be a decent human being again! I am very proud of you for last night. You reminded every kid out there, that they can be anything they set their mind to! Today…i am a proud Mom! @The_MJF"

The Pinnacle leader and his mother don't usually get along on Twitter, as we've seen them taking shots at one another in the past. The family isn't known to break kayfabe too often, but it appears Max's heartfelt story was too big to ignore.

What was CM Punk's reaction to MJF's promo on AEW Dynamite this week?

CM Punk was astounded by the promo and even came out at the end to confirm it for himself. Looking more troubled than we've ever seen him, The Straight Edge Superstar asked whether the story was true. An emotional Friedman muttered, "It's true."

The Pinnacle Leader's babyface promo appears to have changed the entire complexion of his ongoing saga with The Second City Saint. Whether or not it's a ploy remains to be seen, but the hype heading into the Dog Collar match next month is real, and it's growing.

