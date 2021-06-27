AEW star MJF reveals he wanted to play a character like Kane 

AEW star MJF recently made an interesting revelation about his childhood aspirations of playing a character inspired by Kane in his pro-wrestling career.

Of course, the MJF we know today is unlike anything a supernatural character like Kane would be. He is instead is a rich, overconfident, and obnoxious brat. The 25-year old's rise has been relatively quick as he's touching the pinnacle of success in AEW and is regarded by many as one of the best heels in the business.

Appearing on the Game Marks podcast, MJF went into detail about what motivated him to become a pro-wrestler and where he drew inspiration from. The AEW star explained that he was fascinated by WWE video games and wanted to play a dark character along the lines of Kane and the legendary tag team Legion of Doom.

However, MJF disclosed that he grew up deciding it was better to play a version of himself rather than mimicking a revered gimmick.

"I always thought that I was going to be this dark, brooding, black face paint around the eyes, Kane-like, Legion of Doom-esque character and the character name was Mad Max and I remember, I always gave my guy a red mohawk with long tights, black boots, and a skull with a big leather jacket. Then, I grew out of being a complete f***ing loser and I realized I should just be myself and start making Maxwell Jacob Friedman, a fun-loving guy that everyone likes. Beloved by all and has a little bit of money. Not a lot, but a comfortable amount of money," MJF said. (H/T - Fightful)

While highly improbable, to see the leader of The Pinnacle play a brooding and mystical character in AEW sometime later in his career would be fascinating, to say the least.

MJF has a huge challenge ahead of him on next week's AEW Dynamite

MJF could further solidify his position as one of the top heels in the promotion when he goes up against Sammy Guevara on next week's AEW Dynamite. Though it's hard to determine who will come on top, both will hugely benefit from headlining Dynamite as part of the company's focal storyline.

Plus, AEW has smartly avoided booking this feud as Guevara has been unable to get his hands on MJF in the last two weeks. As a result, the anticipation of seeing The Inner Circle member give The Salt of The Earth a resounding beating has only increased among the fans.

