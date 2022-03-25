"I hope he makes a boatload of money" - AEW star gives his honest opinion on Cody Rhodes signing with WWE

MJF recently gave his honest opinion on Cody Rhodes' decision to jump ship from AEW to WWE.

The American Nightmare left AEW earlier this year and is expected to make his WWE debut soon. On the latest episode of Ariel Helwani's podcast, MJF was asked about his thoughts on Rhodes signing with WWE.

Speaking about Rhodes going back, MJF wished his former friend the best of luck, saying that he respected what Cody had done as a businessman. He went on to tease that he could be heading the same way in 2024 when his contract expires:

"I wish him the best of luck. I really do. I hope he finds happiness and I hope he makes a boatload of money. Have we had our issues in the past? Absolutely. Do I love him as a human being? Maybe not, but I respect him as a businessman. Look, this is the same guy I whipped, several times, as I watched his wife cry and weep. I'm not saying we're buddies, I'm not saying I like the guy but what I am saying is that I respect what he's doing as a businessman. Quite frankly, by 2024, if people have an issue with me leaving to make real money then me and him are going to be fighting on the same island," said MJF. [33:25 - 34:00]

Cody Rhodes' WWE debut is imminent

Since his AEW departure earlier this year, rumors of Cody Rhodes signing with WWE have continued to gather steam and at this point seems imminent. At this point, it looks like Cody Rhodes could be set to wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

According to PWInsider, Cody is expected to be a part of the RAW brand moving forward. We could see Cody making his WWE debut as soon as this Monday night on WWE RAW, the final episode of the red brand before WrestleMania.

