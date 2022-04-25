"Go to hell" - AEW star MJF sends a heated message to 31-year-old performer 

AEW star MJF recently sent out a heated message to Danhausen, who shared a hilarious reaction to two fans cosplaying as him and The Pinnacle leader.

The Salt of the Earth and Danhausen are two of the most active All Elite Wrestling stars on social media, regularly engaging in fun banters with others. A few hours back, a Twitter user shared a picture of herself and her friend, dressed up as the Best Friends member and The Pinnacle leader.

The photo quickly garnered attention on the microblogging site, with Danhausen also sharing his hilarious reaction. He tagged MJF and asked him when they took the said picture. In his typical fashion, the 26-year-old performer angrily reacted to Danhausen's tweet, asking him to "go to hell."

Check out MJF's tweet below:

"Go to hell." tweeted Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Though they haven't yet crossed paths in AEW, MJF and Danhausen's constant Twitter bickering has already laid seeds for an upcoming rivalry between them. Considering how unique their on-screen characters are, it's safe to say a feud between them would undoubtedly be one for the ages.

MJF and Danhausen have a lot on the plate in AEW

The Salt of the Earth is arguably the biggest heel in All Elite Wrestling and a featured player in the promotion's weekly programming. His ongoing feud with Wardlow has been slowly simmering over the last few weeks and could culminate in a marquee match between them, possibly at Double or Nothing 2022.

As for Danhausen, he's about to make his much-anticipated in-ring debut in Tony Khan's promotion soon. After weeks of failed attempts at cursing Hook, the 31-year-old performer officially challenged the Team Taz member on last week's Dynamite, which the latter accepted on Rampage.

Though it hasn't been revealed when Danhausen and Hook would meet inside the squared circle, fans can expect to see it go down soon in the coming weeks.

Do you want to see MJF and Danhausen settle their differences once and for all in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava