AEW star mocks MJF by sharing throwback picture with CM Punk

AEW star and member of the Inner Circle, Sammy Guevara, fired back at MJF for taunting him on Twitter.

The Pinnacle leader recently gave a hilarious response to one of Booker T's posts on Twitter. The WWE legend shared a picture of himself and young Sammy Guevara in response to the latter's breathtaking performance at the Double or Nothing event.

Considering MJF's take as disrespectful, the Spanish God gave an equally fitting reply to him. Taking to Twitter, Sammy Guevara shared a throwback picture of a young MJF with former WWE superstar CM Punk.

YO WTF!

pic.twitter.com/oWD6H0BrnU — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 14, 2021

The Spanish God mocked him again by sharing another picture of young MJF.



pic.twitter.com/u5hSPkN88N — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 13, 2021

The Twitter exchange between the two shows how much these men despise each other.

With their on-screen rivalry seemingly far from over, fans can expect Sammy Guevara to collide with MJF somewhere down the line.

The Inner Circle destroyed The Pinnacle's Limousine on AEW Dynamite last week

The Inner Circle thrashing down Limousine!

After pulling off an impressive victory over the Pinnacle at AEW Double or Nothing, fans expected the Chris Jericho-led stable to kickstart a new feud.

However, the Inner Circle made it clear that their feud with MJF and his crew is far from over.

Every member of the Inner Circle laid down their challenge for the members of the Pinnacle. Surprisingly, Sammy Guevara didn't issue any challenges. But it seems like Shawn Spears is coming after him.

What a job we have! Vandalizing Limos and Not getting fired for it! What a life!



Have fun walking boys! pic.twitter.com/CTROChQgpe — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 12, 2021

Starting this week, AEW has booked an MMA Rules Cage Fight between Jack Hager and Wardlow. With the current trend, it looks like every single member of both teams will settle their beef in separate matches.

The company also intends to focus on Chris Jericho vs. MJF moving forward. This will likely be the rubber match of their feud.

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, fans will see more build-up to the feud between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle.

