AEW star mocks The Undertaker's comments about modern wrestlers

The Undertaker has once again criticized the current state of wrestling. While many disagreed with the Deadman's comments, AEW star Joey Janela agreed with him in what was evidently a sarcastic tweet.

The Phenom believes that current wrestlers are an embodiment of the superhero and comic book era. The former WWE Champion claimed that today's generation of performers did not have to work as hard as he and others did during the 1980s.

It is a controversial statement, to say the least, as the responses to the comments have shown. Fans have made arguments on both sides of the statement. Joey Janela, however, took the humorous route. The Bad Boy tweeted that if he were to start a wrestling school, his pupils would need to be involved in at least two bar fights.

"I 100% agree Mark! Lots of lame marvel geek talk in these locker rooms! If I ever open up a wrestling school before you have your first match you’re gonna have to get in at least 2 bar fights with PROOF! By the way the avengers movies suck" - Joey Janela tweeted.

What exactly did The Undertaker say about the modern generation?

The multi-time world champion had a lot to say about the modern era of wrestlers. He believes the older generation had a different way of going about things.

“There were a few guys that had knives in their bags, guns in their bags," The Undertaker said. "It was a different group of men. Not saying one’s better or one’s worse, but they just had a different way of settling things. If there was a disagreement, they’d go into the shower and that’s where everything got handled."

The Last Outlaw stated that modern-day wrestlers take inspiration from comic book characters.

“A lot of the younger talent, it’s the evolution of that comic book era, the superhero era, and I think that’s their motivation and what their inspiration is," said The Undertaker. "They didn’t have to come up and bust heads in bars and figure out how they’re gonna eat and things like that."

The Undertaker transcended wrestling in a way very few have. His character and career spanned decades. The Reaper of Souls has fought against some of the biggest names the business has to offer.

His comments are sure to spark a discussion, have your say in the comment section down below!

