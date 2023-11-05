AEW star names Liv Morgan and 2 WWE Superstars as 'dream' clients, sends a message to MJF

A current All Elite Wrestling star mentioned top female WWE Superstars, including Liv Morgan, as the personalities she wishes to manage while also sending a message to the AEW World Champion, MJF.

The AEW star in question is CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana. Perry recently made her debut for Tony Khan's promotion at the All Out Pay-Per-View. She confronted her real-life husband, Miro, formerly known as Rusev, and the two now share a strange on-screen relationship. Perry also made it clear that she will have other stars to manage if not her husband.

Perry recently expressed her wish to be the greatest manager ever as well. Meanwhile, The Ice Queen is scouting some talents to hire them as a client and recently mentioned some WWE Superstars, such as Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and Natalya, on her recent Instagram story.

Furthermore, Perry also asked the AEW World Champion, MJF, if he was looking for some representation.

"Scouting for the best wrestler in the world! Who would you like me to manage??? My dream is to manage @yaonlylivonce @jadecargill and the legend herself @natbynature! @the-mjf are you looking for representation????? Because I can help you go viral daily!" CJ Perry shared.

Only time will tell who CJ Perry eventually ends up managing, as fans have had a lot of speculations regarding her client recently.

