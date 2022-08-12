Current AEW star names WWE Superstar Riddle as one of his toughest competitors

Current AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland has named WWE Superstar Riddle as one of the toughest competitors he's faced in his career.

During his 11-year stint on the independent scene, Strickland wrestled a who's who of talent that have since gone on to be huge names in places like WWE, AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Over the past few years, Swerve has competed against some of the best of the best in both WWE and AEW, winning titles from the likes of Bronson Reed and The Young Bucks, which does not happen very often.

But who is the toughest opponent of Swerve Strickland's career? Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the AEW Tag Team Champion named both the chilled half of RK-BRO and former WWE Superstar Sami Callihan, who he also compared to a camel:

“Matt Riddle for sure, him or Sami Callahan. Love him, god he’s brutal. Sami Callahan has hit me with more spit loogeys from multiple different directions in the ring than anybody else. He’s like a camel, I swear.” [39:20-39:37]

Strickland and Callihan in particular were at each other's throats throughout the years in independent promotions like MLW, CZW and Callihan's own promotion Wrestling Revolver.

Swerve Strickland and Riddle feuded over multiple championships on the independent scene

While Riddle never spat at Swerve Strickland the way Sami Callihan did, he certainly beat him down in several promotions for various titles.

The former UFC star and the AEW Tag Team Champion had numerous battles for titles in places like DEFY, MLW and EVOLVE, with the latter resulting in a trilogy of matches in 2018 that have gone down as some of the best in that company's history.

It may be a while before fans see these two men back in the ring together, but rest assured that when it eventually happens, they will be more than happy to knock lumps off of each other.

