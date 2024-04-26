AEW star Nicholas Jackson acknowledges WWE's Pat McAfee making fun of Tony Khan

One-half of the current AEW World Tag Team Champions Nicholas Jackson took notice of WWE announcer Pat McAfee poking fun at All Elite President Tony Khan for wearing a neck brace at a recent event after the attack on Dynamite.

The AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was attacked by Jack Perry and The Elite on Dynamite this past Wednesday. Selling the effects of the assault, TK appeared at the recent NFL Draft wearing a neck brace. The picture has been going viral all over social media.

Furthermore, the current WWE announcer, Pat McAfee also mentioned Khan wearing a neck brace after taking a Meltzer driver on Dynamite during his coverage of the Draft. McAfee acknowledged TK selling a neck injury in a fun way, which also became a trending topic among the internet wrestling community.

Meanwhile, the current AEW World Tag Team Champion and All Elite EVP Nicholas Jackson also acknowledged Pat McAfee's comments regarding TK by sharing a reel from McAfee's show on his recent Instagram story:

Jackson shared Pat McAfee's reel on his Instagram story

What did The Elite say after attacking Tony Khan?

After assaulting AEW President Tony Khan on Dynamite this past Wednesday, Jack Perry explained his actions, saying TK took eight months of his career from him. Furthermore, Matthew Jackson explained his actions by stating the following:

"When we came back, we said we're here to put AEW back on track. It was time to change the world. What you just saw out there, unfortunately for Tony, the best boss I ever worked for, by the way, that was just us trying to get this place back to what it was supposed to be, and that was our final play. The Elite has arrived."

Moreover, Nicholas Jackson also added that this is the best version of The Elite. Only time will tell where this interesting storyline is headed after the shocking attack on Khan.