AEW star, Nick Jackson pays homage to 13 stars, including a special message for Cody Rhodes

Former AEW tag team champ and one-half of the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson, expressed his happiness over the success of All In, where over 81,000 people gathered inside Wembley Stadium to witness history. Nick acknowledged the members of the roster who made it possible.

The EVP of AEW mentioned several stars such as Eddie Kingston, Sting, Adam Cole, MJF, Hikaru Shida, and even current WWE star Cody Rhodes. Here is what Nick Jackson said about the different individuals he mentioned in his Instagram story:

Sting:

"THEY SAY NEVER MEET YOUR HERO'S, i DISAGREED WITH THAT STATEMENT WHEN I MET STING, IT'S AN HONOR TO HAVE HIM IN AEW."

Hikaru Shida:

"SHE DOESN'T GET ENOUGH CREDIT FOR WHAT'S SHE'S DONE FOR THE DIVISION. SHE DESERVES HER FLOWERS."

Adam Cole and MJF:

"BRAVO GUYS. SOMEHOW HAD THE ENTIRE AUDIENCE CAPTIVATED NOT ONLY ONCE BUT TWICE DURING A FIVE HOUR SHOW."

Darby Allin:

"THE CARZIEST INDIVIDUAL I'VE EVER MET IN THE BUSINESS. AEW IS HONORED TO HAVE HIM EVERY SINGLE WEEK."

Eddie Kingston:

"I LOVE YOU. YOU ARE A HUGE REASON WHY WE STAYED. YOU'LL HATE ME FOR POSTING THIS."

Cody Rhodes:

"THIS DOESN'T HAPPEN WITHOUT YOU. SPOILER ALERT FOR THE PEOPLE WHO SAY WE HATE EACH OTHER. THAT ISN'T TRUE."

Young Bucks are not done with the AEW tag team champions, FTR?

At the All In PPV, Young Bucks challenged FTR for the tag team titles in front of over 81K fans. The match was amazing, as expected, and after an amazing back-and-forth encounter, FTR shockingly retained their title to conclude the trilogy. However, Nick Jackson mentioned FTR in his Instagram story, saying it's not over.

"THANKS FOR BEING SO COMPETITIVE. YOU GUYS DRIVE US TO BE BETTER. THIS ISN'T OVER."

While the Young Bucks and FTR still look to endure their rivalry after an incredible match at the Wembley show, they are bound to join forces for an 8-man tag match this Sunday at the All Out PPV. The Jackson Brothers, alongside Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, are slated to take on Bullet Club Gold this Sunday.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen what's the next chapter in the rivalry between two of the greatest tag teams after their trilogy of great matches going forward.