AEW star to Nick and Matt Jackson: "I would throw The Bucks around like little toys" (Exclusive)

AEW's The Young Bucks are one of the most controversial tag teams in wrestling history, as they are seemingly loved and hated to the same degree. However, one fellow star aims to prove his dominance against the duo in a possible showdown.

The star in question is former TNT Champion Wardlow. He is yet to cross paths with Matt, Nick, or their Elite stablemate Kenny Omega during their respective AEW careers.

Despite not being as physically imposing as someone like Wardlow, The Young Bucks are also one of the most successful tag teams of the 21st century. They have won multiple championships in places like AEW, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Matt and Nick might need to watch out for Wardlow. In an exclusive interview, Mr. Mayhem recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter that, while he credits The Elite for being great wrestlers, he wants to throw them around like toys.

“Kenny [Omega] is one of the best in the world, The [Young] Bucks are some of the most athletic men I’ve ever seen, but they fall very short when it comes to strength, like physical strength. I would throw The Bucks around like little toys, and Kenny, he’s good, but at the end of the day, I’d crush him.” [6:01 - 6:24]

The Young Bucks and Wardlow have both suffered some significant losses recently. The Elite lost their AEW World Trios Championship at Revolution 2023, while Mr. Mayhem lost his TNT Championship to Powerhouse Hobbs on the March 8 edition of Dynamite.

The Elite had Hangman Page's back this week on AEW Dynamite

The Elite might not have gotten their world trios championship back. But on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, the trio seemingly reconciled with one of its former allies.

Following the three-way match between The Elite, the Jericho Appreciation Society, and the House of Black, a brawl between Hangman Page, The Dark Order, and the Blackpool Combat Club spilled into the arena. This led to Page being alone in the ring with the BCC.

However, before the BCC could inflict more damage on Hangman, The Elite rushed into the ring to have his back. This marked the first time since the pandemic era that Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman have been on the same page.

What do you think is next for The Elite and Hangman Page? Let us know in the comments section below.

