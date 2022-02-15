AEW star Nyla Rose names WWE legends as major influence

There are barely any women in the wrestling industry as intimidating as Nyla Rose, let alone in AEW.

The Native Beast became the second-ever AEW Women's Champion after she defeated Riho to capture the title. After a 101-day run with the belt, she dropped it to Hikaru Shida at 2020's Double or Nothing PPV.

Rose has since tried to regain her title, but came up short against Britt Baker, the division's top star. But Nyla's recent win over Ruby Soho helped her get some credibility back after months of losing big matches.

AEW's Native Beast has now revealed that two WWE legends influenced her. Speaking on Good Morning Washington, Nyla Rose opened up about her struggles:

“All of them. I know that’s kind of a cop-out answer, but honestly all of them,” Nyla Rose said. “Having lived through the stripe of what a black female wrestler goes through, and admittedly, even my struggles would be a little different than a cisgender black female. But still, I’ve experienced it." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Rose went on to name indie star Trish Adora and WWE legends Jazz and Jacqueline as inspirations:

"So to see all of them continuously push and overcome those obstacles, it’s nothing short of a miracle in all honesty. But if I were to name names, Trish Adora. You know, she’s a local hero if you will. She’s someone who really inspires me. But like you said, Jazz, Jacqueline. Growing up, Jacqueline was a huge influence to me.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Vickie Guerrero has been managing Nyla Rose in AEW

Vickie Guerrero had a memorable career in WWE that lasted many years. She was one of the most annoying heels in all of professional wrestling and always managed to generate heat with fans.

Since joining AEW, Guerrero has been managing Nyla Rose, much to the latter's delight:

“I feel so proud that this woman with this incredible legacy, you know, part of this amazing, like you said, world-renowned wrestling family. You could go anywhere in the world and say, ‘Guerrero,’ anybody knows who you’re talking about. Chose to be along my side. So it’s really cool and it’s an immense sense of pride from me. And I just want to go out there every day and make Vickie proud that she chose the right person.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Rose's win over Ruby Soho could be the start of a significant push for the Native Beast. However, she has already lost to the current Women's Champion before, so it's possible she'll set her sights on Jade Cargill's TBS Championship instead.

