AEW star offers to help Miro become a singles champion

Kip Sabian has expressed his desire to assist his friend Miro enter the singles title picture in AEW. Sabian and Miro teamed up to square off against Best Friends in the Arcade Anarchy match on last week's AEW Dynamite. They lost that match.

Appearing on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show alongside his wife Penelope Ford, Kip Sabian elaborated on his desire to help Miro get into the title picture as he considers him to be his best friend. Sabian also said Miro is meant to be a singles champion in AEW and that he should be reaching that point now.

“I feel like as a team as well, I feel like I want to kind of help push Miro into that singles title contention area because I feel like, he’s one of my best friends. I feel like that is something that he is built and something that he should be getting to that point now. So hopefully, we can help get Miro to that point.” (H/T - WrestleZone)

Speaking further about his aspirations in AEW, Kip Sabian revealed now that the getting married part is over, he wants to focus on the wrestling side of things again. He listed some of his favorite wrestlers and said he would like to emulate the kind of matches they wrestled and their in-ring style.

“We’ve had our wedding, we’ve got married, we’ve done that part. I want to really focus on the wrestling side of things. I’ve always been a wrestler. It’s been, my goal is to not just be a character. My goal is to be a wrestler. I grew up, my favorite guys to watch were during the matches of, the Eddie [Guerrero] the Dean [Malenko], the [Chris] Benoit, the [Chris] Jericho, those kind of matches, that’s what I loved watching,” Sabian explained. "That’s what I grew up wanting to emulate. So that’s what I want to get to right now.”

What's next for Miro in AEW?

With their rivalry with Best Friends culminating during last week's AEW Dynamite, Miro is free to explore singles competition in Tony Khan's promotion.

A few days ago on Twitter, Miro and Brian Cage traded some barbs, which indicated a possible feud between the two behemoths. A win over Cage would be the ideal way to get Miro to enter the title picture in AEW.

Stick to your gym routine https://t.co/ZJsGRbkIDO — Miro (@ToBeMiro) April 4, 2021

