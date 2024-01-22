AEW star officially invites Adele to attend All In 2024

A star of the AEW women's division has formally invited English singer Adele to attend All In 2024.

Nyla Rose recently took to X to extend an invitation to the multiple-time Grammy Award winner to join her at Wembley Stadium, which will host the 2024 pay-per-view All In just as it did the previous year.

The Native Beast's tweet was in response to Adele recently revealing to the world that her favorite movie of 2023 was The Iron Claw, a wrestling biopic chronicling the tragic story of the Von Erich family directed by Sean Durkin. The 35-year-old musical phenomenon said that the movie had blown her away, praising the performance of actor Zac Efron, who portrayed the role of former WCWA World Heavyweight Champion Kevin Von Erich.

The movie has received positive reviews from the audience and critics and has certainly helped drive up public interest in wrestling. The former AEW Women's World Champion asking Adele to attend All In, which promises to draw massive numbers in attendance and viewership, is further proof of the increase in curiosity regarding pro-wrestling in international media.

Nyla Rose has been appearing regularly on ROH. She was last seen in action on a January 20 episode of ROH on HonorClub, where she defeated Laynie Luck in a singles competition.

AEW star Mark Henry wants a bidding war for "unbelievable talent" in 2024

According to Mark Henry of AEW, an "unbelievable talent", who will soon become a free agent, deserves to be sought after by the top promotions of the wrestling world in 2024.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, the World's Strongest Man stated that wrestling promotions should aim at acquiring the services of soon-to-be-free-agent Kazuchika Okada. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion's contract with NJPW is set to expire at the end of January 2024, and he is scheduled to face his long-time rival Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11.

According to Henry, the Rainmaker is an incredible talent capable of elevating any program and his opponent, making him a must-have for major US promotions, including WWE, AEW, and TNA.

"If you have the money to spend, you should try to get that guy. He is an unbelievable talent and you could put him with anybody, and they're gonna be better right away. You put him with your greatest guys, and now you have the means to put [together] a main event, for every pay-per-view," said Henry.

When asked about the kind of compensation Okada may receive in the US, Henry added:

It's going to come down to 'Hey, this is what I'm worth.' So, in America, you don't get the 15,000-dollar sponsorship handshakes." (H/T, Wrestling Inc)

Recent reports suggest that Okada has still not made any decisions on his future, although he has been considering both AEW and WWE as options. It remains to be seen where the Ace of the New Era will end up.

