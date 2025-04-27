AEW star officially removed from group

A major AEW star has been officially removed from a real-life group following some events that transpired tonight on Collision. Their friendship may be in jeopardy due to this.
Action Andretti has sported a heel-like demeanor over the past few months. He has formed a stable with Lio Rush called "CRU," and they have been causing chaos on the roster. They have been feuding with their former friends, Top Flight.
Tonight on Collision, CRU faced off against Top Flight in a Tornado tag team match. At one point during the match, one of the Martin Brothers was trapped inside a steel trash bin while both Andretti and Rush grabbed kendo sticks and were striking him nonstop.
Anthony Bowens took to X/Twitter to react to the moment. He mentioned how he was kicking Action Andretti out of their real-life friend group. Top Flight, Bowens, Andretti, and HOOK are close friends, and they travel and spend time together outside of the ring. However, this has not been the case as of late, with CRU and Top Flight being in a feud.
"I’m afraid I’m going to have to officially remove you from the Lads @ActionAndretti #AEWCollision," Bowens wrote.
It remains to be seen whether this rift will appear on AEW TV and if the Pride of Wrestling may be involved in any capacity.