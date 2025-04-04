AEW star openly declares signing for another wrestling promotion

An AEW star has openly declared that he is ready to sign with another wrestling promotion. This will likely surprise many within the company.

Lio Rush returned to All Elite Wrestling in May of last year and participated in a Casino Gauntlet match against Will Ospreay. Since then, he has been slowly working his way through the mid-card without making too much of a splash.

In recent months, Rush has teamed up with Action Andretti, and in February, it was revealed that their tag team would be called CRU, which stands for Crazy, Ruthless, and Unhinged.

Given that AEW allows its wrestlers to participate in other promotions as well, Lio Rush took to X/Twitter to announce that CRU will be open to taking independent bookings. He wrote:

“ACCEPTING LIMITED INDEPENDENT BOOKINGS & SIGNINGS WORLDWIDE. 📧 [email protected] #CRU 🏎️💨.”

Ricochet reflects on working with AEW star Lio Rush

Lio Rush has a lot of history with Ricochet, with the two of them first being in WWE and now in AEW. Ricochet is now a full-blown heel and has undergone a massive character change.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ricochet named Lio Rush and other stars when talking about his wrestling experiences. He said:

“Just even getting to be in there with the guys that I’ve been in there with Lio and AR Fox and even Nick Wayne, someone I’ve never been in there with, Sammy Guevara, Beast Mortos, people I’ve never worked with that I’ve been excited with, but also people like AR Fox and Lio, who I’ve worked with before years ago, now we’re both different performers. So I really think that had a lot to do with it. But there was no specific moment where something happened and I just flipped the switch and that’s where I’m going. I just think it’s what felt right. Even when I find myself walking around and looking, I know I made the right decision.”

Given that Lio Rush is now in a tag team, it will be a while until we see him in singles action against stars like Ricochet.

