AEW star says former WWE official "liked" MJF's loss on AEW Dynamite 

AEW star Captain Shawn Dean recently shared his excitement over former WWE NXT General Manager William Regal "recognizing" his win over MJF.

On the January 5th edition of Dynamite, Dean shockingly defeated The Salt of the Earth, albeit via disqualification, thanks to CM Punk's interference. Since then, he has been boasting about his win on Twitter.

In his latest tweet, the AEW star shared a screenshot of William Regal liking one of his older tweets in which he bragged about defeating MJF. Alongside it, Dean wrote that even a legend like Regal recognizes his win.

In closing, he predicted that more than a million viewers would tune in to watch MJF lose again on this week's Dynamite, where he squares off against CM Punk. Check out Captain Shawn Dean's tweet below:

"I mean …when an absolute LEGEND recognizes the defeat…I mean come on Max!! And Wednesday, I guarantee 1 Million more will see you suffer defeat…AGAIN #IBeatMJF #AEWDynamite," tweeted Shawn Dean.

It's worth noting that Dean's win on Dynamite was the first-ever DQ victory for any performer in the company's history. That said, a win is a win, and history books will always have Shawn Dean's name as one of the only performers to have defeated MJF on the Wednesday night show.

Could Captain Shawn Dean's prediction come true on AEW Dynamite?

MJF vs. CM Punk would be a sure-shot rating puller for All Elite Wrestling, and as Dean predicted, could feature The Salt of the Earth going down yet again.

The match is one of the biggest in Dynamite history since many assumed such a highly-anticipated clash would go down at Revolution 2022 pay-per-view.

With the fact that CM Punk and MJF would collide in Chicago, which is the former's hometown, the possibility of The Pinnacle leader losing has increased. Tony Khan and co would hesitate to end the former WWE Champion's undefeated streak in front of his hometown fans, as there's a chance of the crowd turning aggressive.

However, MJF defeating Punk with fans raining down boos on him could solidify his position as the most hated heel in AEW by a wide margin.

Do you think Captain Shawn Dean's prediction could turn true? Sound off in the comments section below.

