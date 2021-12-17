"He nearly quit that day" - Former WWE star recalls what made AEW's PAC nearly quit WWE

Viktor recalled AEW star PAC not being happy with his main roster debut for WWE. This was revealed when the former WWE Superstar recently sat down with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to share his experiences regarding WWE call ups. According to Vik, PAC seriously considered resigning from WWE after his main roster debut.

“I’ll never forget watching Neville walk into the locker room with the cape and one of the dumbest masks I’ve ever seen in my life. We were like, ‘What the f*ck is this?’ He almost quit that day.” - Vik on PAC's reaction to debuting on WWE's main roster

WWE is notorious for completely changing NXT superstar's gimmicks when they eventually debut on the main roster. The last superstars to be victim to horrible changes - before being released - were Keith Lee and Killer Kross.

“It’s a very bizarre environment because nobody really has any answers for why. It’d be easy to just say, ‘Oh, it’s all Vince.’ but I’m sure it’s not all Vince. I’m sure there’s something else behind everything.” - Vik on why superstar gimmicks are changed in WWE

AEW has treated PAC a lot better than his run with WWE

PAC had one of the best matches in AEW this year, during the triple threat title match at Double or Nothing. While PAC has not captured gold in AEW yet, he's in a far better position to do so.

Comparing PAC to Neville is nearly unfair. Not only does PAC look far more menacing, but his in-ring work has improved significantly. Side by side you'd think that they're two different wrestlers.

PAC last took a tremendous loss against Malakai Black. The House of Black seemingly claimed both of his eyes. But if we know PAC, he'll be back for revenge sooner than Black might realize.

