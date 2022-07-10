'I'm still a rookie' - Paul Wight compares his style of commentary to AEW legend Jim Ross (Exclusive)

The voice of AEW Dark: Elevation, Paul Wight, stated how he was a rookie compared to the legend who voices Dynamite weekly, ie. Jim Ross.

Wight made his presence felt in AEW on February 24, 2021, when it was announced that he would be voicing Dark: Elevation, All Elite Wrestling's YouTube show, alongside Tony Schiavone.

In a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, the world's largest announcer spoke about his love for commentary and how Tony Khan allowed him to live his dream. From one of the biggest draws (pun very much intended) in WCW and WWE, Wight has seamlessly transitioned into the role of a commentator.

That said, Wight admits that he has a long way to go as an announcer. Here's what he stated recently:

"And I'm learning. I'm still a rookie by any means. When you see JR [Jim Ross] do it, he's so smooth and he's got his catchphrases and he knows how to get his soundbites in and get his clips just right. It's amazing just to watch him work and watch Tony Schiavone work. Even Excalibur." [3:28 - 3:44]

You can catch the next big AEW event live and exclusive on Eurosport

Fans in India are certainly in for a treat. AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 1 will be live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD from 5:30 am onwards on July 14, 2022, Thursday.

Two former WWE stars who Wight knows quite well - Claudio Castagnoli and Jake Hager - will wage war in the ultimate showdown. Moreover, the World Tag Team Championship will be contested between The Young Bucks, Swerve in Our Glory, and the team of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

The event will take place at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, and will likely have a massive impact on the AEW product.

