AEW star pays homage after The Iron Sheik passes away at the age of 81

The pro wrestling world received the grim news of the legendary Iron Sheik's passing just minutes ago. Since then, many stars have paid their respects to the Hall of Famer, including AEW star Samoa Joe.

The Iron Sheik was a major player in WWE for decades. After retiring from the business and having his last match in 2007, he continued making sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. Sheik was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 by fellow legend and long-time adversary Sgt. Slaughter.

As confirmed by Bill Apter, Sheik's passing was unexpected, to say the least. A few minutes after the news broke out, AEW star Samoa Joe posted a photo of the legend on Twitter with a few heartfelt words.

“'Love you forever, Bubba.'” Rest in power to the mighty Iron Sheik. My sincerest condolences to his family."

The Hall of Famer's absence will undoubtedly be felt for years to come. We at Sportskeeda extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

