Create

AEW star pays homage after The Iron Sheik passes away at the age of 81

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 07, 2023 22:49 IST
The Iron Sheik recently passed away
The Iron Sheik was a former world champion

The pro wrestling world received the grim news of the legendary Iron Sheik's passing just minutes ago. Since then, many stars have paid their respects to the Hall of Famer, including AEW star Samoa Joe.

The Iron Sheik was a major player in WWE for decades. After retiring from the business and having his last match in 2007, he continued making sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. Sheik was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 by fellow legend and long-time adversary Sgt. Slaughter.

As confirmed by Bill Apter, Sheik's passing was unexpected, to say the least. A few minutes after the news broke out, AEW star Samoa Joe posted a photo of the legend on Twitter with a few heartfelt words.

“'Love you forever, Bubba.'” Rest in power to the mighty Iron Sheik. My sincerest condolences to his family."

You can check out the original tweet here:

“Love you forever Bubba” Rest in Power to the Mighty Iron Sheik. My sincerest condolences to his family. https://t.co/ct41brPIBn

The Hall of Famer's absence will undoubtedly be felt for years to come. We at Sportskeeda extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Which match do you think was the best one in the veteran's pro wrestling career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...