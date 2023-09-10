AEW star pays tribute to Bray Wyatt on Collision

AEW star Keith Lee has just made a Bray Wyatt reference on the latest episode of Collision.

Keith Lee was interviewed backstage regarding his future plans. He competed in his first Collision match two and a half weeks ago in what was a squash match.

Tonight on Collision, he called out the entire roster and has made the claim that he will be making a move now that he will be a "Collider." It was now time for him to go for his own opportunities.

He was previously a Tag Team Champion in AEW, but now he will be riding solo and aiming for individual gold in the process.

He ended his promo by saying "run" in the most Bray Wyatt-esque manner possible, paying tribute to the late superstar.

"I am the Collision. I'm it, the one. My advice to you...RUN."

Keith Lee has not had a legitimate one-on-one feud with anyone since Swerve Strickland, whom he split up with previously. He has since then only been featured in tag team matches.

