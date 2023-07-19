AEW star points out he is one of the few people to defeat Jon Moxley in a Death Match (Exclusive)

Facing former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in any capacity seems daunting for most competitors. But one All Elite Wrestling roster member has reminded the world that he has beaten Moxley under the grueling Death Match stipulation.

The man in question is Lance Archer. On the July 21, 2021, edition of AEW Dynamite, he picked up a massive win over Moxley in a Texas Death Match to become the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Archer was asked if he would ever fight Jon Moxley. The question prompted him to remind the Hall of Famer that he had already faced Moxley and defeated him as well.

"We had that fight, we fought for the New Japan US Title in Dallas. Texas Death Match and I actually came out victorious. One of the very, very few people that's actually been victorious over Jon Moxley in AEW." [3:10 - 3:20]

Other members of the AEW roster who have defeated Jon Moxley in Death Matches are Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page. The Cleaner won the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at Revolution 2021. Meanwhile, Page won a Texas Death Match against the former WWE star at Revolution 2023.

Jon Moxley will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a memorable one, but it also promises to be one of the most violent nights in the company's history. Fans will witness the third-ever Blood & Guts Match on Wednesday.

Jon Moxley will be involved in the grueling bout for the second year in a row as he will team up with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC. The star-studded team will take on The Golden Elite, including The Elite and Kota Ibushi.

PAC was added to the match on short notice because Bryan Danielson suffered a broken arm at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June. However, the Blackpool Combat Club has previously succeeded in such a contest in Danielson's absence.

