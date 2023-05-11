AEW star pokes fun at Vince McMahon on Rampage tapings this week

As one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry, Vince McMahon is one of the easiest targets when it comes to poking fun at, but one AEW star has decided to make fun of McMahon on national TV.

The star in question is Max Caster of The Acclaimed, who has never held back when it comes to the raps that he does on the way to the ring, with targets ranging from the wrestlers he's about to face to the literal president of the United States.

The latest target of one of his raps was Vince McMahon, more specifically, McMahon's mustache that he has grown in recent months, which Caster mentioned during his entrance during this week's AEW Rampage tapings.

On his way to face The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian, Caster stated that The Butcher's facial hair was the worst attempt at a mustache since Vince McMahon before claiming that his opponents were violated by the Joe Louis statue.

This isn't the first time that Max Caster has referenced Vince McMahon in one of his raps

It's very clear that Max Caster doesn't care who he offends with his raps, even getting suspended at one point for being too offensive. But it's clear that he has no problem taking jibes at Vince McMahon.

Caster has even mentioned Vince on two previous occasions on TV. The first came before The Acclaimed's dumpster match with The Gunns in August 2022, where he stated that he would make The Gunns retire as Vince did just a few weeks earlier.

The second time was actually a double-burn, as he claimed that Jeff Jarrett was not only a stain on the business but that he was worse than McMahon. Fortunately for Caster, he was able to put his money where his mouth was as The Acclaimed beat Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Battle of the Belts 5 in January 2023.

Are you a fan of Max Caster's raps? Let us know in the comments section below!

