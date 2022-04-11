"This s**t is beyond personal" - AEW star sends a heated message ahead of clash against Keith Lee and Shane Strickland

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs posted a warning on social media towards his rivals Keith Lee and Shane Strickland ahead of AEW Dynamite.

Hobbs and Ricky Starks of Team Taz have no love lost for the babyfaces as they have been in a heated rivalry for weeks now. Powerhouse last faced The Limitless One in a defeat on the April 1 edition of Rampage. Hobbs got the last laugh as he speared the former NXT Champion through the table.

Strickland faced QT Marshall on last week's edition of Rampage as he came out on top. Starks, who was in commentary, immediately challenged Swerve to a tag team match on AEW Dynamite in New Orleans to settle their respective unfinished business.

Hobbs didn't hesitate to let his feelings be known on Twitter as he penned a heated message towards Lee and Strickland. He cited a famous quote from Arn Anderson from WCW Monday Nitro 25 years ago, adding that his feud was beyond personal.

"'They Send One Of Yours To The Hospital, You Send One Of Theirs To The Morgue.' @TheArnShow said it best," Hobbs wrote.

Powerhouse Hobbs got involved in an altercation with Keith Lee and Shane Strickland on AEW Dynamite

Last week on Dynamite, Shane Strickland celebrated his trip to the Grammys with an interview backstage with Alex Marvez. However, he pointed out that his animosity with Hobbs and Starks was not over.

After Strickland's interview, Team Taz members sneaked into his dressing room and attacked the former. The Limitless One came to the rescue as he rammed Hobbs through a wall.

Their upcoming tag team match on Dynamite will be a highly-anticipated clash after a series of attacks against one another. It remains to be seen what is in store for the four men in the weeks to come.

