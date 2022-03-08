"I’ll be fine" - AEW star provides injury update after taking brutal move from Sammy Guevara

Isiah Kassidy took one of the most brutal moves of AEW Revolution from current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Many fans were worried about the young star, but he has now provided an update on his status.

During the match, Kassidy and his Private Party partner Marq Quen set up two tables on the entrance ramp. The duo seemed intent on performing a high-flying maneuver onto a prone Guevara, who was laying on the tables.

However, Guevara countered and ascended the entrance set to confront Kassidy. The TNT Champion then performed a jaw-dropping Spanish Fly off the top of the set and the two plummeted through the tables below.

Kassidy was taken out of the remainder of the match while being tended to by both his partner Quen and referee Aubrey Edwards. While many fans thought he'd been seriously injured in the fall, Isiah provided a positive update on his Twitter:

The "Tornado Trios Match" from Revolution that also involved Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, Sting and Darby Allin featured a lot of high-risk spots. Luckily, it seems that no one came out of the match with anything other than a few cuts and bruises.

Sammy Guevara has a busy few weeks ahead of him

The Spanish God has been a fighting champion since winning the TNT title, so it's only fitting that he could potentially have not one but two defenses in the span of two weeks.

Guevara will take on Scorpio Sky on the March 9th edition of AEW Dynamite. Sky has not been defeated in singles competition since his last shot at the TNT Championship in March 2021, when he was bested by then-champion Darby Allin.

The winner of that match moves on to the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of Dynamite on March 16th, with the unenviable task of taking on the winner of the Face of the Revolution ladder match, Wardlow.

Edited by Jacob Terrell