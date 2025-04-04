  • home icon
  • AEW star provides insight on Tony Khan behind the scenes (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 04, 2025 02:18 GMT
What is Tony Khan planning for AEW Dynasty? (via AEW social media and AEW.com)
Tony Khan is credited with much of AEW's growth over the years, and rightfully so. Speedball Mike Bailey, a recent AEW signing, talked about how the company's CEO is away from cameras.

Mike Bailey joined the All Elite Wrestling brand earlier this year but has already started making his mark. He is slated to challenge Kenny Omega for the International Championship in a Triple Threat match that also includes Ricochet. In his short time in the company, he has already formed a high opinion of Tony Khan.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Speedball Mike Bailey stated:

"Tony has been absolutely amazing, of course. What he does behind the scenes is absolutely tremendous. He is the busiest man in the world seemingly. But you can really feel his passion, his care, and all the effort that he puts on AEW and absolutely everything that goes on over there. It's been amazing." [5:39 onwards]
You can check out the full video here:

The AEW star also talked about Toni Storm's upcoming match

Mike Bailey is apparently very taken with Toni Storm's Timeless character.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike talked about how he looked forward to seeing Toni Storm going up against Megan Bayne.

I think Toni Storm and Megan Bayne is incredibly exciting. I think their matches have been fantastic. We got to see them in the ring a few times, and it's been great. I think the Toni Storm character is absolutely unbelievable and one of my favorite things to watch on AEW." [4:29 onwards]
Megan Bayne is also no slouch when it comes to in-ring prowess. As of now, it remains to be seen if Toni will be able to defend her title at Dynasty or if Megan will bag the gold.

Tune in to watch Dynasty on Sunday, April 6!

