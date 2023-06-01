AEW star provides insight on Tony Khan's backstage persona (Exclusive)

Tony Khan's personality behind the scenes apparently has had quite the effect on an AEW star.

The All Elite President has been quite hands-on in his management of the Jacksonville-based promotion, including being a major part of the creative process.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, AEW star Satnam Singh explained how Tony Khan was extremely energetic backstage as well.

"Actually, I never talked too much with Mr. Tony Khan. We always say hi to each other, you know, but the biggest thing I really like that is he works hard in AEW. He is putting in his 100% in the work... So whenever I saw him, he was always like, ready to go. He is always ready to do something. He is ready to do something like crazy stuff. He is ready to something next match. If you want to put any match, he says 'just do it.' He has so much energy, I love that energy." [From 7:13 to 7:53]

The AEW star further explained the reason for Tony Khan's success

According to Satnam Singh, Tony Khan is quite similar to his father Shahid Khan in terms of their work.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda, the All Elite star stated:

That's why he is so succesful in his life. His dad was like nothing when he came here, now he is a next-level person over here. Why? Because his dad, he works so hard, and he put his 100% over there. The same thing, his son is doing, same thing whatever his dad did." [From 7:53 to 08:15]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Tony Khan thanks his dad for taking a gamble on AEW and says when he started the company up, Shahid Khan didn't necessarily believe in at all & it led to a lot of arguing about whether this was a good idea or not but it's proven its a very good idea and he's glad he supported it. Tony Khan thanks his dad for taking a gamble on AEW and says when he started the company up, Shahid Khan didn't necessarily believe in at all & it led to a lot of arguing about whether this was a good idea or not but it's proven its a very good idea and he's glad he supported it. https://t.co/h9Cd2EmSQS

As of now, the brand is gearing up for the new Collision show this month which will include CM Punk. It remains to be seen what's in store for All Elite Wrestling.

