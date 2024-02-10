AEW star publicly announces she wants to wrestle Kylie Rae after the latter's return, gets a response

Kylie Rae is back in the ring, and there's already someone calling her out. Rae appeared at the 'From Freelance with Love' event by Freelance Wrestling, and that was a reply to an open challenge set by her husband, Isaias Velazquez.

While Rae won that match, she might soon have another opponent waiting for her. That opponent is none other than AEW's Skye Blue. Kylie has more than enough achievements under her belt to become one of the most wanted wrestlers by promotions. She has had stints in the Indies since 2016.

Along with that, she's wrestled in AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and NWA. She has even had a few matches in the WWE from 2022 to 2023. When news of her return to the ring hit, Skye Blue took to X asking for a match.

"I wanna wrestle @IamKylieRae," she posted.

Rae responded to the invitation with:

"ilysm." she replied

It's unclear where Rae is signed in for now, but she was one of the first female wrestlers on the AEW roster, as she signed in 2019, and her AEW debut was in their inaugural Double or Nothing event.

Tony Khan might be looking to bring back Kylie Rae to AEW

Tony Khan has been on a signing spree since last year, which seems to continue this year. There have been ample hints that TK might sign Mercedes Mone to AEW, beginning with the Big Business artwork.

If and when Mone signs, the Jacksonville-based company will need big names to create storylines and feuds that will feature her with the other stars in AEW, like Toni Storm. But since The Timeless One is already in a feud with Deonna Purrazzo, Khan may need more stars to work with The CEO. This is where Kylie Rae comes in.

TK may bring Rae back to be Mone's first feud in the All Elite promotion. Bringing back the 31-year-old will also help AEW add more depth to its female roster.

What do you think? Will Tony Khan want to bring back Kylie Rae to the roster? Let us know in the comments section below.