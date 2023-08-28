AEW star pulled from All In because of backstage heat - Reports

With All In, AEW produced one of the biggest professional wrestling events ever at Wembley Stadium. One of the matches slated for the event was a clash between the team of Darby Allin and Sting and that of Swerve Strickland and AR Fox. However, the bout was altered just before the event.

On the go-home show of Dynamite before All In pay-per-view, Swerve Strickland and AR Fox lost to Darby Allin and Nick Wayne in a tag team match, with Fox getting pinned. After the bout, Swerve blamed AR for the loss and ousted him from the Mogul Embassy, and as a consequence, Fox was replaced by Christian Cage for the match at Wembley Stadium.

As per Fightful Select, AR Fox getting replaced by Christian Cage was not the original plan for AEW's biggest pay-per-view. The report stated that the change occurred due to backstage heat for Fox.

"AR Fox being pulled from Mogul Embassy and All In was not always the plan. Whatever the reason may be there is some reported heat on Fox for not being able to work the show," Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports.

Darby Allin and Sting ended up winning the coffin match against Swerve Stickland and Christian Cage, which saw Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne interfering throughout the bout.

During the closing moment of the match, Allin dropped Strickland into the coffin and slammed the door shut alongside Sting.

MJF successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole to close All In 2023

MJF and Adam Cole defeated Aussie Open to become the ROH Tag team Champions at All In Zero Hour. The All Elite stars then clashed with each other in the main event of the pay-per-view for the AEW World Championship.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole, despite interference from Roderick Strong, in the main event of All In.

It would be interesting to see how the critically acclaimed story between MJF and Adam Cole, who are now the ROH Tag Team Champions, pan out in the coming weeks.