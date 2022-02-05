"Is it Keith Lee?" - AEW star addresses debut rumors

QT Marshall continued his feud with HOOK on AEW Rampage by announcing that he would be sending an entirely new face to fight the handsome devil. As is the case for any debut announcement or tease, fans soon rushed to predict who this new name might be.

However, The Nightmare Factory coach was not a fan of the prevailing suggestion, as he mocked fans for suggesting the name of former WWE Superstar and current free agent, Keith Lee.

In a recent tweet, Marshall hinted at the identity of the debutante by highlighting the fact that the person is his "prized student," seemingly shutting down the idea that Keith Lee is making his debut against HOOK.

QT Marshall is in the middle of a feud with ECW legend Taz's son, HOOK, and has had multiple confrontations with the handsome devil. Next week, he seeks vengeance against the undefeated prodigy as the latest chapter of their story unfolds.

Keith Lee will have multiple opportunities if he signs with AEW

Even if Keith Lee isn't debuting next week, The Limitless One has a world of potential if he becomes All Elite. Lee oozes charisma and articulates himself well alongside his commendable in-ring skills and strength.

If he debuts in Tony Khan's company, he would also find familiar faces in his former WWE colleagues, such as Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. To get various opportunities to express himself in the ring, he could also participate in long-term storylines with Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and CM Punk.

As someone who has stood toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Lee carries a degree of star power that AEW would desire.

