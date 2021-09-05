'The same fans that love Dexter Lumis' - AEW star QT Marshall holds fans responsible for canceled storyline with The Bunny (Exclusive)

AEW stars The Bunny and QT Marshall teased a storyline romance last year until it was abruptly dropped from television. Marshall held the fans responsible for the cancelation of the storyline.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, he drew parallels between the storyline and that of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell from NXT.

The AEW star also spoke about his bout with Covid-19 from last year, something that contributed to the storyline being nixed.

What led to the cancellation of this budding AEW romance?

QT Marshall spoke about how the same fans that support InDex on NXT are not fans of this budding romance from AEW:

"So that was the fans' fault," said Marshall. "That was their fault. The same fans that love Dexter Lumis, who's married in real-life, has a fiancée on NXT, are the same fans that because it was me, they didn't like the storyline. 'Oh, this insults our intelligence'. Okay, but me bouncing off the ropes doesn't insult your intelligence? Come on!"

Who’s watching @AEWrestling Dark tomorrow night?



🍎💛🐰 pic.twitter.com/3VU0PYcqao — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) June 1, 2020

The Bunny is married to fellow AEW star, The Blade. As a result of the same, All Elite Wrestling fans didn't buy into this angle. Marshall elaborated on a second reason why the angle was dropped as well:

"Also, I had gotten sick," admitted QT Marshall. "It's public knowledge. I did get Covid. And it was like in the very beginning of it, so you couldn't really trace like when I was cleared or not. So it kept me away for almost a full month. I still worked remotely but I was off TV for a full month."

So...Allie (The Bunny) is now randomly with QT Marshall for the last few weeks?



Why is she no longer the valet for The Blade and The Butcher?



Why should we care? Strange, strange angle.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NMk1ThLsGG — Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) June 11, 2020

QT Marshall will be in action at All Out when he faces Paul Wight in his comeback match.

