"The people hate you" - AEW star reveals why Tony Khan picked him to wrestle CM Punk

AEW star QT Marshall was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement hosted by Robbie Fox. QT, who wrestled CM Punk in Chicago, opened up about his experience wrestling the 'Best In The World' in the latter's hometown.

Speaking about the experience, QT said that it was Tony Khan who informed him that he would be wrestling Punk that night.

Marshall said that the fact that AEW fans 'hated' him played a role in the decision:

Man, I was getting ready to go out for commentary on [Dark] Elevation, possibly to start something and Tony [Khan] pulled me aside, he’s like, ‘Hey, next week you have CM Punk.’ I was like, ‘Okay. In Chicago?’ He’s like, ‘Yep.’ I was like, ‘Okay. Why?’ [QT laughed].

No, and he was just like, ‘We talked about it and this is something I think we wanna do and you know, it’s gonna be a really good thing because it’s his hometown and the people hate you so it’ll be a really good dynamic and just have fun’ and I was like, ‘That’s awesome’ because someone like Punk, you know, not to get too inside but, we can just go out there and kind of wing it, you know what I mean? Have a couple of bullet points and that’s what I was trained to do. You know, and I thought we had a really good one and it was — the fans really enjoyed it and you know, there was some pushback but there’s always gonna be pushback when it comes to me and I kind of realized that and I enjoy it. H/T: POST Wrestling

CM Punk is feuding with MJF right now

CM Punk is currently embroiled in a feud with the dastardly MJF. It started with him interrupting 'The Salt of the Earth' during a promo before refusing a handshake and walking to the back. Punk and MJF then had their epic promo battle on Dynamite a few weeks ago.

The end of AEW's Winter Is Coming earlier this week saw MJF celebrate with FTR after he won the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the third year in a row.

Sting and Darby Allin then appeared in the ring but were outnumbered only for CM Punk to come out and make the save. We will now see Punk, Sting and Darby take on MJF and FTR on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite next week.

Who do you think will come out on top in the feud between CM Punk and MJF? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

