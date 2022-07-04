"He's given me a clean go" - Former WWE Superstar shares insight on why he re-signed with Tony Khan's AEW

AEW's former TNT Champion, Miro, recently opened up about why he signed a multi-year deal upon his latest return to the promotion.

Miro debuted in All Elite Wrestling during the September 9, 2020 episode of Dynamite and quickly allied himself with Kip Sabian. The star later went on a dominant singles run, capturing the TNT Championship in the process. He recently returned to the company and could be gearing up for a high-profile program.

During his interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, The Redeemer praised Tony Khan and detailed the latter's involvement in his on-screen character.

“Because he’s a great boss, he let me run with the ball. He gave me the ball and said, ‘Do what you’ve got to do.’ And I’m doing exactly that. He’s not there, he’s not telling me not to smile, not to look at the people, not to do this and that," Miro said.

Miro further noted that the AEW President had given him a lot of opportunities.

"He’s given me a clean go and that’s what I’m doing. That’s why I signed a multi-year deal because he let me do all these opportunities. If it was the situation like before, that would’ve never happened." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While Miro failed to capture the All-Atlantic Championship at Forbidden Door, the former TNT Champion still has a large fan following. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for the Bulgarian star.

Miro recently hinted at CJ Perry (fka Lana) joining him in AEW

Miro has been married to fellow wrestler and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry since July 2016. However, the latter has been away from wrestling since she departed the Stamford-based promotion last year.

During his WhatCulture interview, Miro addressed his wife's absence from the business and possible debut in All Elite Wrestling.

"In my mind, in The Redeemer’s mind, his wife is always there, so it’s a no-brainer for my gorgeous wife to join my team eventually and walk through fools together,” Miro said. (H/T: WrestleZone)

Since the two stars made a name for themselves in WWE as a duo, it would be a no-brainer if CJ Perry joined Miro in AEW. However, fans will have to wait and see if The Ravishing Russian decides to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

