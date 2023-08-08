AEW star reacts to Cody Rhodes controversially not getting DQed against Brock Lesnar

The Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes match at Summerslam 2023 was arguably one of the most entertaining bouts of the year.

A wrestling match has several aspects that add to the entertainment value, and one of them is the usage of foreign objects.

Wrestlers taking advantage of the situation to beat up their opponents with steel chairs, tables, and other available weapons and objects is par for the course.

All this is true, but only when the match itself has been stipulated to allow objects. If that's not the case, even hitting the opponent with a feather can lead to disqualification.

So, when Cody Rhodes hit Brock Lesnar with the steel steps at Summerslam 2023, the audience and other wrestling luminaries were wondering why The American Nightmare was not immediately disqualified.

Mark Henry, who's been with the AEW since 2021, opened up about the steel steps spot over at Bully Ray's podcast, Busted Open.

When asked about it, he had this to say:

"The announcers should have said something, Michael Cole could have said, 'Corey, that should have been a DQ' and Corey could have said, 'No, Brock initiated it and grabbed the steps first.' Now, you cover that. It wasn't a big enough deal that the fans went off, but that was a great indicator of why I don't put all the stock in the fans' analysis of what goes on in a match." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Should Cody Rhodes have been DQ'd in the Summerslam 2023 match against Brock?

The thumb rule is that if the referee doesn't see it, it didn't happen. In the same program, Logan Paul used the go-to weapon of a wrestler out of options, the brass knuckles, and got away with it at the same wrestling show.

Whether Cody used the steel steps out of sheer anger, or just because he wanted to beat down Brock Lesnar is something that only the American Nightmare will know. But the fan voice about this incident doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon.

